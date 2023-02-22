Madhya Pradesh: Rajasthan passenger bus overturns in Dewas; 6 get minor injuries | FP Photo

Sonkatch (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus moving from Udaipur, Rajasthan to Bhopal turned turtle near Daulatpur village on Indore – Bhopal State Highway on Wednesday morning.

Six passengers got minor injuries in the accident and they were sent to the Sonkatch civil hospital with the help of ambulances, informed Sonkatch police.

Police informed that the bus belongs to the Rajasthan Transport Corporation (RTC) with registration No RJ-27/PB-2598 and was moving from Udaipur to Bhopal.

At around 5 am, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the road, overturning in a field near Daulatpur.

Injured discharged after first aid

Those who were injured included, Mohini (10), a resident of Narmadapuram, Rajendra, 40, and Indrajeet Singh, 32, both residents of Rajasthan, Pappulal Gurjar, 45, a resident of Indore, Rajendra, 40, and Santosh Ahirwar, 20, both residents of Sagar were slightly injured.

On information, ambulance vehicles of Sonkutch and Javar areas along with Sonkatch police station in-charge Nita Deerwal reached the spot and informed the higher officials by taking the injured to Sonkutch civil hospital.

All the injured were discharged after first aid due to minor injuries.

Driver lost control

Bus driver Rajkumar Meena and conductor Bhagwat Singh Chauhan, a resident of Udaipur, who were present at the spot, said that there were about 22 passengers on the bus. Quoting the reason behind the accident, Meena said that he lost control of the bus after a truck moving behind hit the bus from the rear end and as a result of that, the bus went off road and overturned.

