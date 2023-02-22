Madhya Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 injured as truck hits bus deboarding passengers at Guna over-bridge

Madhya Pradesh: 2 dead as truck hits bus deboarding passengers in Guna | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two people including a woman died after a truck hit a bus deboarding passengers from the back on National Highway 46 in Guna on Wednesday morning. More than 12 people got injured in the accident. They are currently under treatment at Guna District hospital.

The accident happened on the over-bridge in Myana town during the wee hours of Wednesday ,when a bus-- going from Indore to Gwalior, stopped at the roadside to deboard the passengers. As the passengers started descending, a speeding truck hit the bus from the back. The collision was so severe that the truck’s front and the bus’s rear got completely crushed. The bus was carrying mostly labourers from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

One of the deceased has been identified as Booday Singh, a resident of Dhanbadi village of Guna. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

