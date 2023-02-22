Madhya Pradesh: Doubling work of some parts of Indore-Ujjain section completed

Representational image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The doubling work of about 37-kilometre section from Karchha to Barlai of the Indore-Ujjain track is complete.

Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS), West Circle, RK Sharma, will undertake the inspection and speed trial of the section on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to official information, CSR Sharma will inspect the section and take a trial test on both days from 9 am to 9 pm. During the inspection, Sharma will be checking bridges, culverts and approaches as well as speed between intermediate stations and motor trolley inspection at speeds up to 120 kmph. The capacity of the track will be checked by running the inspection vehicle.

Given the CRS inspection, railways has requested the general public not to go near the railway line and not to let pet animals near the railway track during the inspection period. The residents living along the tracks have been asked to be extra careful to avoid accidents.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)