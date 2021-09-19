Madhya Pradesh: Rainfall in Alot still below average

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): People of Alot, have got some relief from the heat as it has been raining continuously from Friday night till Saturday, but still the rainfall in the region is still below average.

Till Sunday morning 742 mm rain was recorded which is still less than average rainfall- 918 mm. The markets wore a deserted look due to the rains whereas farmers who have sown soybean were anxious that the rain may harm the crops as currently the crops don't require water and are almost ready.

Due to continuous rain, the drains have become full of water and waterlogging is seen in the farms due to which the farmers are unable to go to the fields. This may cause delay in harvesting, which may lead to the damage of crops. The blocked drains overflowed spreading dirty water and dirt on the road. The lack of cleanliness of the drains inconvenienced people. The news of inadequate cleanliness arrangements has been published many times by the media still the responsible authorities of Municipal Council are least bothered.

The possibility of Dengue spread is high in the area, due to dirt and standing water, a local said. Even DDT has not been sprayed by the municipal council, due to which mosquitoes are increasing and people are falling sick, another local said.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:47 PM IST