Madhya Pradesh: Ujjwala Yojana, 5000 get LPG cylinders

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): LPG cylinders and gas stoves were distributed to 5,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 at Pritam Vatika in Guna on Saturday.

State panchayat and rural development minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya started the program with kanya pujan after lighting a lamp. The program was presided over by the local MLA Gopilal Jatav.

In his address Sisodiya said that PM Narendra Modi has changed the picture of the country positively in a short time. Jatav said that the state government is at the forefront of the welfare of the poor. District food officer SV Jain said that on September 18, 4,509 connections were distributed and the target was achieved, under which 5,000 gas connections have been sanctioned.

BJP district president Gajendra Singh Sikarwar, Suryaprakash Tiwari, ex-MLA Pannalal Shakya, Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Kumar Mishra and others were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:41 PM IST