Madhya Pradesh: Rain with thunder, lightning lashes Indore late in the evening, two circulations active

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a result of two cyclonic circulations, the city witnessed moderate rainfall on Thursday evening with heavy lightning and thunder. Over 1 inch of rainfall was recorded in the eastern part of the city in two hours between 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm. However, the western part of the city received only 8.1 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm.

Moreover, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the conditions would remain the same for the next five days and Indore would witness light-to-moderate rainfall.

TEMPERATURE

The maximum temperature on Thursday morning was 32.2°C

The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8°C

Forecast for next 5 days

‘More humidity was pulled from the Arabian Sea by the cyclonic circulation over south-west Rajasthan, which resulted in rainfall in the western part of the state. Two circulations include one that lies over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood and extends up to the middle tropospheric level and is very likely to move west-north-westwards across Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days. Similarly, a cyclonic circulation lies over south-west Rajasthan and its neighbourhood at the lower tropospheric level and is likely to persist during the next 2 days. Under the influence of these conditions, fairly widespread-to-widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over west Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days.' -Met department officials.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 01:03 AM IST