Madhya Pradesh: Cop killed, body dumped in Forest in Seoni district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank police official was killed by two persons in Seoni district, sources said on Thursday.

The ASI Vijay Baghel was posted at Chand police station in Chhidwara district.

Baghel, 46, had mysteriously gone missing from a resort in Chhindwara on September 21.

“During course of investigation, we detained two persons, who confessed to have killed Baghel and dumped his body in Seoni district,” said a senior police officer.

On Thursday, a police team rushed Bamhodi in Seoni district and exhumed the body of Baghel.

According to sources, Baghel, who was a resident of Jaitpur in Seoni district, was known to one of the accused identified as Rahul Nema. The duo had a dispute over purchasing and selling a property in Seoni district, sources said.

“The body has been exhumed and sent for post-mortem. The accused are being interrogated to ascertain the reason that prompted them to kill Baghel,” said the officer.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:34 PM IST