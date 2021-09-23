Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Development Authority may issue bids for properties in two days

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), which aims to sell its property through the housing fair, could not issue the bidding document of the property even on Wednesday.

The documentation work is going on at snail’s pace. Groups from Indore have also taken interest in buying property in Ujjain.

The authority had organised a two-day residential fair this month where residential, commercial properties were up for sale.

Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Complex prepared in Nanakheda has emerged as a sought after property. A tender of up to Rs 81 lakh has been put for a shop here. A Sindhi trader has made the highest bid for four shops in the complex.

Similarly, Indore's Chugh Group has also bid for commercial plots near the Taramandal.

Well, the eyes of the people are on the authorities. It is expected that the bid document will be released by Friday.

