Madhya Pradesh: Traffic team checks school buses, autos for safety and overloading

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic team of the district has launched a campaign to check the safety measures in the school buses as the schools in the city have reopened post covid-induced lockdown.

The traffic safety team is checking the buses for fitness, pollution, registration, CCTV cameras, license and medical reports of the driver and overloading.

The team has asked for the required documents and medical reports of the drivers from the school heads.

The team is also running drives against those who run overloaded autos and pick-up vehicles. They have also launched the drive to install radium belts on the stray animals to prevent late-night accidents.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:50 PM IST