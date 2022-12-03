Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi’s yatra nothing to do with Bharat Jodo, but a roadshow to revive party, says Sisodiya

Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): State cabinet minister for panchayat and rural development Mahendra Singh Sisodiya hit back Congress party a day after Congress leader and media head Jairam Ramesh termed Union minister Scindia as a "24-carat traitor”.

Sisodiya who represents the Bamori constituency in Guna district is a close aide of Union minister Scindia.

Once minister in Kamal Nath's cabinet, Sisodiya supported then senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and was one of the 22 MLAs who resigned from Kamal Nath government and joined the BJP along with Scindia resulting in the downfall of Kamal Nath Government in March 2020.

Terming the entire Congress party a Circus, the BJP minister said that the grand old party was on the verge of extinction as it comprised only senior citizens.

Minister added that if we visit the circus, we get to see different types of animals. Watching them, we feel excited, but after watching them, we get involved in our work.

On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and the support he is getting during this 3700 kilometre-long foot march, Sisodiya said that the Yatra is nothing to do with the Bharat Jodo, but it’s just a roadshow to revive the party in the country.

“I don't think there is going to be any benefit from that, since crowd always like to watch leaders and be a part of that,” BJP MLA added.