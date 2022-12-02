Madhya Pradesh: Blow for principal, school manager as local court dismisses bail plea in 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' row case in Guna

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The problem for Guna-based Christ Senior Secondary School management and principal could increase manifold as the district court here in Guna dismissed the bail plea of the school manager and principal in the 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' row.

Notably, Guna police included the names of the school principal and the manager in an FIR after the Child Rights Commission panel visited the school and recorded the statement of the student. The commission directed the local police to name management and the school principal in an FIR under the relevant section.

Notably, the school put itself in a controversy after two of its teachers - Justin and Jasmeena Khatun punished a student as he raised the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' after the school assembly on November 2. After the incident, an FIR had been registered into the matter.

Not only FIR, but the local civic body also jumped into the matter after many of the parents and social organisations condemned the school teacher’s act and demanded stern action into the matter.

Following this, Guna municipality also slapped a recovery notice of property tax worth Rs 89 lakh as well as freed about 16K square feet of government land present inside its campus. The school management itself also got the wire fencing done around the land to avoid any further