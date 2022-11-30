Madhya Pradesh: Guna Municipal CMO goes missing! Congressman requests to bring him back

FP Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Amid ongoing dispute at Guna Municipality, Congress councillors have declared the chief municipal officer (CMO) as missing. They submitted an application at the Kotwali police station demanding police to find out the CMO Ishank Dhakad. Congress councillors along with the Leader of Opposition submitted application in Kotwali late on Tuesday evening. Notably, CMO Dhakad is on medical leave for 21 days and as a result of that all the development works going on in the town has come to a standstill. On the other hand, due to the lack of financial authority with the CMO in-charge, there are chances of getting stuck even in the salaries of the employees. At the same time, electricity to diesel bill is also not being paid.

The CMO in-charge has written a letter to the Urban Development Agency in this regard. The collector has also written a letter to the government demanding the CMO to be found. Meanwhile, Congress councillors reached Kotwali under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Shekhar Vashishtha on Tuesday late evening. They handed over the application to the station in-charge.

The application states that "Chief Municipal Officer of Guna Municipal Council Ishank Dhakad had gone on a long leave after being angry with the town. He was to appear in the municipal office by Monday. Since the non-availability of CMO Ishank Dhakad, the people of the city got very worried. Also many departmental works are pending. You are kindly requested to find our CMO sir and help us to bring him back”.