Madhya Pradesh: Violent clash during wedding procession between two communities in Guna, 2 injured

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups belonging to different communities clashed while one of them was leading a wedding procession here on Saturday.

Locals informed some people entered a wedding procession which was passing through Jagatpur area and started dancing and misbehaving with the 'baratis'.

When they were asked to leave the procession, an argument broke out between the two groups which turned violent, as both parties took out sharp weapons to attack each other.

Reports say one person was grieviously injuried in the incident by the police.

Both sides later filed complaints following which a case was registered.

"We will add more sections once our investigation is done," said a police official.