MP: Four constables line attached in suspicious custodial death of person in Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastava line attached four police constables in connection with the suspicious custodial death of one person on Tuesday night.

Those who were line attached include, constable Lakhan Jatav, Pran Singh, Ravindra Solanki, and Shivkumar Raghuvanshi. On the other hand, deceased Ishru Khan’s family members demanded police to file an FIR against four constables and three others who are police informers and framed Ishru in a fake case.

Police on November 19 booked Ishru under Section 353 (use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. On Monday when he was returning from Bhopal attending Ijitma there. As soon as he landed in Guna, police personnel arrested him at 8 pm.

After some time, he was admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead at 10 pm.

As soon as his family members got his news, they along with many of their community members created a ruckus at the hospital. On Tuesday as they raised a protest on AB Road with the body. They accused police personnel’s inhuman acts in police custody as a reason behind his death. On the other hand, police constables claimed that they had done nothing.

They claimed that they got the tip-off and based on that, they arrested Ishru from one auto-rickshaw. They brought him to the police station and just asked for his Aadhar Card to ensure his identity, but before this, he went unconscious. Fearing any untoward incident, we took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the serious allegations levelled by family members on the cops, district collector Frank Noble A ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter. Following this, judicial magistrate first class Mohit Shrivastava discussed with the panel of three doctors who performed post-mortem. JMFC Shrivastava also reached the deceased place to record his family members' statements.