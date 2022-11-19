Guna: People must be ready for experiments if they want to succeed: Murlidhar Rao

Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state in-charge, Murlidhar Rao, addressed a meeting of party workers at a hotel here. The meeting was started by Rao by garlanding the pictures of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mukherjee and lighting the lamp. Rao said that in the whole country our party is the only party that is a worker-based party. Our intention is to keep the party worker based for the coming 25 to 50 years. There should be no place for any criminal in Guna. It's time to expel such individuals, he added. In the meeting, Rao said that people have to do new experiments if they want to succeed and added that soon two new experiments will be initiated in MP. All the workers will get work. There must be a meeting once a month. We have to move forward with the target of crossing 165 seats in Madhya Pradesh, he said. District in-charge Rahul Kothari, Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar, minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, and various other members were present. Along with this jan pratinidhi, state executive committee member, district officer, convener, and all mandal presidents of the district were present.