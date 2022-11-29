Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Ujjain; set to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Congress Yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday entered Ujjain, where the Congress leader will offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and hold a public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi received a warm welcome from Congress District President Kamal Patel and party MLAs Mahesh Parmar, Ramlal Malviya among others in Ujjain.

The Congress Yatra reached Panthpiplai village located in Ujjain tehsil of Ujjain district of the State.

Hundreds of workers were seen walking together on the 83rd day of the Yatra.

Currently, the yatra is in Ninora village and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will leave from Ninora village and reach the Shri Digamber Jain Siddh Kshetra Mahavir Tapobhumi.

Later in the day, he will also offer prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain. He will also address a public meeting at Samajik Nyay Parisar at 4pm. The rally will then head towards Surasa village, where the padyatris would take night halt.

The Yatra today resumed form from Sanwer village in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary Incharge of Communication Jairam Ramesh informed that two allies Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Goa Forward Party also joined the Yatra today.

Today on Bharat Jodo Yatra 's 83rd day. Congress's two allies JMM and Goa Forward Party also joined the yatra. There will be no Padyatra this afternoon as Rahul Gandhi will be at the holy Shri Mahavir Tapobhoomi and Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. After that, he will address a public meeting in the city," said Ramesh in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but is meant to unite people against "divisive forces".

Kharge said that Congress is doing the yatra to connect the people with an ideology.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Sunday registered a case against Madhya Pradesh Congress Media Department Head Piyush Babele and IT Head Abhay Tiwari over the 'pro-Pakistan' slogans raised during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

A controversy erupted after BJP state president VD Sharma and other party leaders posted a purported video of the yatra on social media claiming that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised at the rally.

However, Congress Party denied the claims, calling it a conspiracy by the BJP to defame Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo entered Madhya Pradesh on its 77th day of the Padyatra on November 23. Notably, the yatra will pass through 7 districts in 12 days in Madhya Pradesh.

Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, also participated in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others last week.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.