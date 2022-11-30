Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi dances with schoolgirls at village Ninora

Rahul Gandhi dances with schoolgirls along with Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh when the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached at village Ninora in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee’s Bharat Jodo Yatra left the border of Indore district on Tuesday and entered the border of Ujjain district at 8 am. The Yatra participants were warmly welcomed at Ujjain entrance. During this, tea was served to them near Panthpiplai. Despite bitter cold, more than three thousand people were involved in the yatra even in the morning.

Rahul Gandhi was seen immersed in the colour of the yatra. He danced vigorously with the children. Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, both above 70 years old, could not control themselves and danced with joy after seeing Rahul dancing with the girl students of Shri Ram Convent School, Kharsodkhurd, Badnagar. Seeing this form of Rahul clap, the people of got excited.

The chilly morning and the scenic view of Bharat Yodo Yatris holding the tricolour in their hand, entering the border of Ujjain was a moment not to be missed. The yatris were welcomed with great warmth in the chilly mornings of November. The slogans of Bharat Jodo were raised simultaneously. A huge crowd gathered on both sides of Ujjain-Indore four-lane highway to see Rahul Gandhi walking in a three-layer cordon of the Rassa party. Despite bitter cold, large number of people was involved in the yatra going on with drums and trumpets. The yatra reached Ninora’s Yatharth Academy at exactly 10 am and was given a warm welcome.

On the other hand, Ujjain police’s plan to block Indore Road for Bharat Jodo Yatra completely failed. As the traffic was not stopped at the Indore highway, congestion was faced by the people. During this time the buses kept passing and the traffic continued to crawl. Ujjain’s police administration had announced that the roads would be closed from 4 am but this could not happen. Due to this, the traffic system collapsed.