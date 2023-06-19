Madhya Pradesh: Raghogarh Congress MLA Accuses Panchayat Minister Of Graft

Mahendra singh sisodia |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and Congress MLA from Raghogarh, Jaywardhan Singh, launched an attack on state panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Singh, without naming anyone, has accused panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia of taking bribe. Jayawardhan said, 'The ministers here also take bribe in MNREGA work.’

In reply, panchayat minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia said that the Congress has nothing left, but to make false allegations. We used to think that Jayawardhan Singh must have attained maturity in all these years, but he is ignorant.

Panchayat minister Sisodia is an MLA from Guna’s Bamauri assembly seat. He, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, left Congress and joined the BJP, resulting in the downfall of Kamal Nath government in March, 2020.

Singh had reached Guna on Sunday, where he attended a Yuva Samvad programme. Here he accused the panchayat minister in gestures. He said, 'We need such ministers in the state, who work without any transaction. Today, you all know the situation in Guna better than me. Panchayat works are being met from Bhopal. Send the envelope and bring the work. Today, this has become the condition of the entire state.

Jaivardhan Singh claimed that now the Congress has become so strong that it will defeat the BJP in the coming assembly elections. According to him, many strong leaders who went with Scindia to BJP are returning to Congress. Giving examples of such leaders, Raghogarh mentioned Baijnath Singh Yadav, former district panchayat of Shivpuri, Rao Yadvendra Singh, former district panchayat vice-president of Ashoknagar and BJP veteran Deepak Joshi of Malwa. All these leaders have recently left BJP and joined Congress.

Meanwhile, minister Sisodia retorted to this statement and said, ‘Raghogarh municipality's money is spent at home. Jayawardhan Singh ji, you might remember, when the metro came to Madhya Pradesh, Rs 3k crore was received as the first instalment. I have heard that you took a huge commission from that’.

They do not know in which amount, in which item, or how it is allocated. Earlier in the by-elections, we used to allege that we were sold and left the party after being sold, now we are alleging that we do commission work’.