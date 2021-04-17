Indore

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Quack’s clinic raided in Ratlam district, police arrest accused

By FP News Service

Raid at quack's clinic in Sakrawada village on Friday
Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of police, health and revenue department raided a clinic of a quack from West Bengal in Sakrawada village on Friday.

He has been arrested and a case has been registered against him by the police. Nayab Tehsildar Arun Chandravanshi led the raid against quack Alok Rai when he was treating patients in his clinic - Matri Kripa - in Sakrawada village, flouting Covid protocol.

Two patients were being administered drip when the action was taken. His mother-in-law and wife too have come with him from West Bengal. The team was shocked to see the dirt in the clinic. Block Medical Officer Shailesh Dange, head constable Lal G Patidar were also part of the team.

Rai’s arrest has spread fear among quacks in the area.

