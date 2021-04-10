Madhya Pradesh: Free Press impact: Anti-Covid vaccination resumes in Sailana after two days

Sailana (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of news report published in Free Press on April 10 about the vaccines allotted to tribal-predominant Sailana block having been taken away to district headquarters, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur said vaccination resumed on Saturday.

Free Press had raised the issue prominently two days back. Thereafter, district administration resumed vaccination in Sailana from Saturday. This brought relief to villagers who were eagerly waiting to get themselves vaccinated.

Earlier, vaccination at Sailana and its adjoining tribal predominant areas were stopped after district administration and health department decided to shift vaccination centre to the district headquarters, which is about 20 kilometres from the village.

Sailana city panchayat has a population of 11,988 residing in 15 municipal wards. As soon as the vaccination resumed, people reached centres by 9 am. About 100 people got vaccinated till 3 pm on Saturday.

Sailana Block Medical Officer Dr Shailendra Dange, who brought more vaccines to Sailana from district headquarters, said vaccination resumed in Sailana village after two days. On Saturday, Sailana received 100 vaccines, which were administered to the people. “We hope to get more vaccines for Sunday. As soon as we get it, we will administer it to people,” BMO Dange added.

Citing reason behind health department’s decision to shift vaccination centre, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Nanaware said vaccines were taken back to district headquarters from places where they received less response. As soon as the vaccine is available, vaccination will start in all places, he added.