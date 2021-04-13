Madhya Pradesh: Quack ran hospital from his house in Baigor village near Maharashtra border, flees during raid

Khetia (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the rise in number of corona cases, the district administration and health department have stepped up vaccination drive in the district.

As a result, teams are visiting every nook and coroner to encourage people to get vaccianted. However, one of teams that visited Baigor village closed to Maharashtra border on Tuesday was shocked after they saw a quack running hospital and treating patients in the village from his house.

The team immediately raided the place and seized large cache of medicines. However, the quack identified as Samrat Sarkar managed to flee. He ran business and a hospital from his house located near village sarpanch’s residence.

Administration team led by sub-divisional magistrate Sumer Singh Mujalde, tehsildar Rakesh Sastiya and others prepared panchnama and seized entire material. Search for Samrat has been intensified. Administrative officials claimed that they visited village after they came to know that very less number of people from the village visited vaccination centre.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Samrat had put six to seven cots and treated villagers there. Villagers informed that whenever there was health problem, they visited his place and he used to administered saline bottles. Administration team did not find medical degree from his place.

Villagers told team that he used to threaten villagers and would ask them not to take vaccines. Fearing him, villagers did not take them.