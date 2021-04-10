Madhya Pradesh: Khetia records 77 cases in a week

Khetia: Covid-19 is rampant in Khetia as it has recorded 77 cases in a week.

Khetia is located at the border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and the number of corona infected patients is increasing here continuously.

Residents of Khetia are undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at healthcare facilties in Shahada,Nandurbar, Dhulia of Maharashtra, in Surat, Baroda, Anand of Gujarat as well as in cities like Barwani and Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma visited Khetia before corona started spreading it tentacles there.

A Covid Care Centre with capacity to treat 100 Covid patients has been set up at local Industrial Training Institute where 10 patients are under treatment.

The primary health centre as well as private doctors is witnessing a huge rush of patients. The death rate in Khetiahas also increased in the last week.

The city is almost closed since last evening due to the lockdown declared by the district administration.

In Khetia, local markets including the Saturday Haat Bazaar and government liquor shops remained closed.

Vehicle checking is underway at the check post of Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra while the pedestrians from Maharashtra are being examined and advised to stay home.

The administration is alert but some locals are not complying with the corona norms.

People in huge numbers are getting their tests done outside Khetia and their number is not getting reflected in the government records.