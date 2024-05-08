Congress Follows Colonial Divide-And-Rule Tactics: VD Sharma

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on Congress, BJP state president VD Sharma, on Wednesday, criticised the opposition party for what he described as their (Congress) enduring policy of 'divide-and-rule'.

Speaking at a workers' conference at Burhanpur’s Rajasthani Bhawan, Sharma referenced recent comments by Sam Pitroda, an advisor to Rahul Gandhi and claimed they reflected Congress' colonial mindset.

"This Lok Sabha election is crucial for us," Sharma stated. "After Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for a third time, we have many significant projects to complete. We must ensure that we have 370 more votes at each booth."

He warned that Congress’s manifesto includes an inheritance tax, suggesting it could result in government confiscation of family properties and jewellery.

Sharma accused Congress of siding with British ideals, referencing Pitroda's remarks suggesting people in India were outsiders based on skin colour. He also attacked Congress leaders for allegedly boycotting the Pran Pratishta of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

"Congress has insulted Lord Shri Ram," Sharma declared. "On a day when even the UK declared a government holiday to mark the event, Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were absent, claiming stomach cramps."

Sharma reiterated that BJP's strength comes from its workers, pointing to the enthusiasm in Burhanpur as evidence of continued electoral success. He expressed confidence in BJP's ability to win key constituencies, even in Hyderabad, where BJP candidate Madhavi Lata is running against strong opposition. Several BJP leaders and local officials attended the event.