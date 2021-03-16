Madhya Pradesh: District administration, local police in Khetia intensify Covid check-drive, slap fine on violators

Khetia: Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the area, the district administration and local police intensified their drive against people violating the corona guideline and roaming without a mask in the village.

Under this, on Tuesday, the administration and local police team conducted a checking drive and imposed fines on the offenders.

District collector Shivraj Singh Verma said that in view of an increasing number of Corona cases in Maharashtra, many steps have been taken in the district. It mainly advises on thermal scanning of people entering the district from Maharashtra as well as a seven-day home quarantine for them.

Similarly, challan has been slapped on those moving out of their houses or opening their shops without a mask. Therefore, all the citizens should follow the rules of social distancing and wear masks to avoid a penalty, collector Verma appealed.

Fine of Rs 2,950 collected from 35