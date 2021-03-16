Madhya Pradesh: 7-day quarantine, thermal screening compulsory for people arriving from Maharashtra

Khandwa: Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the state government has issued fresh guidelines and imposed new restrictions on people traveling from Maharashtra.

The people coming from Maharashtra will be subjected to thermal screening before entering the state and also have to undergo seven-day quarantine said the home department in a statement.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora informed that under the new guidelines released for the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, the thermal screening of those passengers coming from the neighboring state to districts like Chhindwara, Balaghar, Seoni, Khandwa, Barwani, Khargone, Burhanpur, and Betul have to undergo the thermal screening at the state border.

The seven-day quarantine will be mandatory for all passengers arriving from Maharashtra and the local administration, panchayat will have to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

The home department has directed the police and municipal bodies in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Balaghat, Seoni, Betul, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Ujjain districts to intensify ‘roko toko’ campaign.