Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the State Service Main Examination 2024 from October 21 to 26. The application process has concluded, and admit cards for eligible candidates have now been uploaded on the official portal. Candidates can download their admit cards until October 19.

The Commission has issued guidelines for the exam, including a requirement for candidates to arrive at the examination centres one hour before the scheduled time. The exams will take place in ten districts across the state, including Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Gwalior, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Barwani.

Government colleges in these districts will serve as examination centres. The examination will consist of six papers: four General Studies papers, one paper on General Hindi and Grammar, and a Hindi Essay paper. The session will run from 10 am to 1 pm daily.

From preliminary to main: A long journey for aspirants

The MPPSC had conducted the preliminary examination in June 2024 for 110 government posts, attracting 1.83 lakh candidates. The results were released on July 20, where 3,328 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination. Out of these, 2,275 candidates were placed in the main section, while 553 were provisionally selected.

Posts and Cutoffs

The State Service Examination 2024 was initially advertised in December 2023, with only 60 posts announced. Candidates protested, demanding an increase in the number of vacancies. Following the demonstrations, the commission raised the number of posts to 110, including key positions such as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Chief Municipal Officer, and others.

The cut-off scores for the preliminary exam were as follows:

--- Unreserved: 160

--- Scheduled Caste: 148

--- Scheduled Tribe: 140

--- Other Backward Class: 156

--- Economically Weaker Section: 154