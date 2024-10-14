 Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

The exams will take place in ten districts across the state, including Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Gwalior, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Barwani.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to conduct the State Service Main Examination 2024 from October 21 to 26. The application process has concluded, and admit cards for eligible candidates have now been uploaded on the official portal. Candidates can download their admit cards until October 19.

The Commission has issued guidelines for the exam, including a requirement for candidates to arrive at the examination centres one hour before the scheduled time. The exams will take place in ten districts across the state, including Indore, Bhopal, Ratlam, Gwalior, Satna, Sagar, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Barwani.

Government colleges in these districts will serve as examination centres. The examination will consist of six papers: four General Studies papers, one paper on General Hindi and Grammar, and a Hindi Essay paper. The session will run from 10 am to 1 pm daily.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Declares Results For Assistant Professor Recruitment Exams; Direct Link Inside!
article-image

From preliminary to main: A long journey for aspirants

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Yellow Alert Issued; Air Quality Improves
Mumbai Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Yellow Alert Issued; Air Quality Improves
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi
Air India Flight From Mumbai To New York Receives Bomb Threat; Diverted To Delhi
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario Explained
Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Needs Pakistan's Help To Qualify For Semi-Finals, Scenario Explained
Third Assassination Attempt? Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Rally In California's Coachella With Loaded Firearm; Charged With Illegal Possession
Third Assassination Attempt? Man Arrested Near Donald Trump's Rally In California's Coachella With Loaded Firearm; Charged With Illegal Possession

The MPPSC had conducted the preliminary examination in June 2024 for 110 government posts, attracting 1.83 lakh candidates. The results were released on July 20, where 3,328 candidates were shortlisted for the main examination. Out of these, 2,275 candidates were placed in the main section, while 553 were provisionally selected.

Posts and Cutoffs

The State Service Examination 2024 was initially advertised in December 2023, with only 60 posts announced. Candidates protested, demanding an increase in the number of vacancies. Following the demonstrations, the commission raised the number of posts to 110, including key positions such as Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Chief Municipal Officer, and others.

The cut-off scores for the preliminary exam were as follows:

--- Unreserved: 160

--- Scheduled Caste: 148

--- Scheduled Tribe: 140

--- Other Backward Class: 156

--- Economically Weaker Section: 154

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Goddess Durga Bid Farewell After Sindoor Khela

Indore: Goddess Durga Bid Farewell After Sindoor Khela

Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

Indore To Get 4 Flyovers On October 14 As ‘Diwali Gift,’ CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate Bridges

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Madhya Pradesh: PSC-2024 Starts Next Week; Admit Cards Available Until October 19

Madhya Pradesh: Now, BEd, MEd Students To Cancel Their Own Admissions Online

Madhya Pradesh: Now, BEd, MEd Students To Cancel Their Own Admissions Online

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Afzalpur Police Register Case Against Kingpin Premsukh Patidar

Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Afzalpur Police Register Case Against Kingpin Premsukh Patidar