Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Declares Results For Assistant Professor Recruitment Exams; Direct Link Inside!

 Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Declares Results For Assistant Professor Recruitment Exams
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the results for the Assistant Professor (Home Science) and Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) exams held in 2022.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) |

Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Results: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results of the written exams for the recruitment of Assistant Professor (Home Science) and Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) in 2022.

For the positions of Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) and Assistant Professor (Home Science), a total of 64 and 131 candidates have been shortlisted to participate in the interview phase, respectively.

The results have been made public on the MPPSC's official website at  mppsc.mp.gov.in. To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.

Candidates can click here to check their Assistant Professor (Home Science) exam results.

Candidates can click here to check Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) exam results.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or have any questions about them.

On June 9, the tests were given in two shifts: from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

