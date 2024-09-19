KMAT 2024 Admit Card OUT; Check Exam Day Guidelines | Representative image

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2024 admit card was released by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate College Associations (KPPGCA) today, September 19. The KMAT 2024 admit card can be downloaded by registered applicants by going to kmatindia.com, the official website. On September 22, there will be a KMAT 2024 exam.

How to download?



To download the KMAT admit card 2024, candidates must input their application number and birthdate.

-Go to kmatindia.com, the official KMAT website.

-Locate and click on the KMAT 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

-The screen will display a login window.

-Fill in the appropriate fields with your application number and birthdate.

-Send in the information you entered.

-A screen display of the KMAT 2024 admission card will occur.

-Print a copy of the admit card for your records after downloading it.

Exam day guidelines:

- To the exam location, candidates must bring their KMAT 2024 admit card and a legitimate form of identification, such as an Aadhar card, Pan card, or diving license.



-It is not permitted for candidates to bring any electronic devices, books, notes, calculators, smartwatches, mobile phones, luggage, or written materials inside the KMAT 2024 exam room.

-Personal belongings like wallets and food items are also prohibited. Online testing will be used for the KMAT 2024.

Exam Pattern

Three sections make up the KMAT 2024 exam: logical thinking, numeric aptitude, and verbal and reading comprehension. KMAT 2024 lasts for two hours. A total of 120 multiple-choice questions will be asked. One mark will be awarded to candidates for each right response. Negative points will not be awarded for wrong responses or questions that are not attempted.

KMAT 2024

Admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs is handled through the KMAT.