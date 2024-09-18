 Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More

Candidates will not be sent separate provisional e-admit cards, per the board's announcement. Applicants must obtain their e-admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or the board's official website.

article-image
Rajasthan RSMSSB CET 2024: Admit Card To Be OUT Tomorrow; Know How To Download & More | Representational pic

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 admit card will be released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) tomorrow, September 19. Candidates may use the RSMSSB official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to download their RSMSSB CET 2024 admission card. The link to the RSMSSB CET 2024 admit card will open tomorrow at 6 p.m.


Candidates will not be sent separate provisional e-admit cards, per the board's announcement. Applicants must obtain their e-admit card from recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or the board's official website.

Platoon Commander, Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade II, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Tehsildar, Village Development Officer, Supervisor (Male and Female), and Tehsil Revenue Accountant are among the roles that will be filled through the CET exam. A record 13 lakh applicants have submitted applications for this hiring test.

Jodhpur, Ajmer, Pali, Tonk, Alwar, Sri Ganganagar, Baran, Beawar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Sikar, Jhalawar, Kotputli, Nagaur, and Rajsamand are among the 25 districts in Rajasthan that will host the RSMSSB CET 2024 examination.

RSMSSB CET Exam 2024


There will be two shifts for the RSMSSB CET 2024 exam on September 27 and 28. At the time of the exam, candidates must have both their original ID proof and their CET admission card.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application Status For MTS, Havaldar OUT; Check Admit Card Update Here
article-image

How to Download?

-Go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official websites of the RSMSSB.
-On the homepage, select the "RSMSSB CET admit card 2024" link that is available.
-A fresh tab will appear.
-Fill out the necessary information to get the admission card.
-A screen display of the RSMSSB CET admit card 2024 will occur.
-Save the RSMSSB CET 2024 admit card.
-Preserve a printed copy for your records.

The CET exam no longer includes negative marking. Additionally, in order to accommodate more candidates on the shortlist for the main recruiting exams, the minimum qualifying score was lowered to 40%.

