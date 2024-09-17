SSC MTS Admit Card 2024: Application Status For MTS, Havaldar OUT; Check Admit Card Update Here |

Prior to the release of the admit cards, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun disclosing the application status for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar 2024 recruitment exam. Applicants can now visit the regional SSC websites to find out if their applications were accepted or denied.



The application status is currently accessible on the website of the SSC Eastern Region, and it is anticipated that other regional websites will soon follow suit. Next week is probably when the exam admit cards will be made available.

How to check?

-Check out the SSC's regional websites.

-On the home page, click the link titled "SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 application status."

-Candidates will need to enter their login information on a new page that opens.

-Your application status will be visible after you click "Submit."

-Download the page and check the status of the application.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.



Exam Pattern

On the same day, there will be two sessions for the exam. The first session will concentrate on problem solving, reasoning, and numerical and mathematical ability. There will be 20 questions in each of the Reasoning and Math sections, worth 60 marks each. There will be 40 questions from the combined categories of maths and reasoning. Candidates must receive a minimum of 30 percent (12 out of 40 questions) to be eligible for this qualifying-only session. This session will not include any negative marking.

Questions on general awareness and English language and comprehension will be asked in the second session. There will be 25 questions in each section, worth 75 marks each. The marks earned in this session will determine the final merit list for the MTS post. In Session 2, negative marking will be used, with one mark being subtracted for each wrong response.

SSC MTS Havaldar 2024

The hiring exam for SSC MTS Havaldar is scheduled for September 30, 2024, through November 14, 2024. There have been an incredible number of applications this year—a record-breaking 57 lakh have been submitted for the 9,583 available spots. This means that 595 unemployed applicants on average are vying for each position. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will make up the selection process. Only Havaldar's post is eligible for PET and PST.