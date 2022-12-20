e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot

Shravaks and Shravikas of the Jain community were present in large numbers and were walking in the form of a disciplined rally

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting against the declaration of Sammed Shikharji Jain pilgrimage as a tourist destination, Sakal Jain Samaj from Alot took out a protest rally from Vasupujya temple in Ranipura and raised slogans against the Jharkhand government.

Shravaks and Shravikas of the Jain community were present in large numbers and were walking in the form of a disciplined rally. This rally passed through the main roads of the village and reached the council intersection, where a meeting was addressed by Jain Shravak Ashok Bhandari Nandanraj Jain, Dr Sunil Chopra Anil Desrala, Abhishek Jain and council president Mamta Jain.

They demanded that the Sammed Shikhar Tirth not to be declared a tourist destination.

All the speakers also said that Sammed Shikhar Teerth is the centre of the faith of Jain community and after Jharkhand government has issued a notification of the said area as a tourist destination and has played with the faith of Jain society and this won’t be acceptable.

They demanded the central government should intervene immediately.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 8 accused of assault on woman paraded in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Workers' indefinite strike continues, health services hit in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Workers' indefinite strike continues, health services hit in Gandhwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cops recover Rs 16 lakh in theft case, 2 arrested in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Cops recover Rs 16 lakh in theft case, 2 arrested in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Industrial accident victim attempts suicide at public hearing in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Industrial accident victim attempts suicide at public hearing in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Man dies after bike hits nilgai, one injured in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Man dies after bike hits nilgai, one injured in Badnawar