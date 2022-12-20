Madhya Pradesh: Protests to save 'sanctity' of Sammed Shikhar continue in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting against the declaration of Sammed Shikharji Jain pilgrimage as a tourist destination, Sakal Jain Samaj from Alot took out a protest rally from Vasupujya temple in Ranipura and raised slogans against the Jharkhand government.

Shravaks and Shravikas of the Jain community were present in large numbers and were walking in the form of a disciplined rally. This rally passed through the main roads of the village and reached the council intersection, where a meeting was addressed by Jain Shravak Ashok Bhandari Nandanraj Jain, Dr Sunil Chopra Anil Desrala, Abhishek Jain and council president Mamta Jain.

They demanded that the Sammed Shikhar Tirth not to be declared a tourist destination.

All the speakers also said that Sammed Shikhar Teerth is the centre of the faith of Jain community and after Jharkhand government has issued a notification of the said area as a tourist destination and has played with the faith of Jain society and this won’t be acceptable.

They demanded the central government should intervene immediately.

