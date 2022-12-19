Madhya Pradesh: 8 accused of assault on woman paraded in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police paraded eight people accused of tying and brutally assaulting a 30-year-old woman in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district. One of the accused is the victim’s husband.

The matter was reported from Taragarh village under Alot police station on Sunday morning, in which, a 30-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her husband and seven others after she returned to her in-law's place. The accused husband and others even tied her to a tree with a rope and attacked her with an axe.

On being informed, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. Police freed the woman and admitted her to civil hospital in Alot, from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition.

On victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against eight persons, including Vishnu, his brother Mukesh, Dinesh, Mohan, Jagdish, Narayan, Thanu Lal and Kamal under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 342 (wrongfully confines), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

