e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 8 accused of assault on woman paraded in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: 8 accused of assault on woman paraded in Alot

Police freed the woman and admitted her to civil hospital in Alot, from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police paraded eight people accused of tying and brutally assaulting a 30-year-old woman in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district. One of the accused is the victim’s husband.

The matter was reported from Taragarh village under Alot police station on Sunday morning, in which, a 30-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her husband and seven others after she returned to her in-law's place. The accused husband and others even tied her to a tree with a rope and attacked her with an axe.

On being informed, the local police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman. Police freed the woman and admitted her to civil hospital in Alot, from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition.

On victim’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against eight persons, including Vishnu, his brother Mukesh, Dinesh, Mohan, Jagdish, Narayan, Thanu Lal and Kamal under sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 342 (wrongfully confines), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Police parades 8 accused who tied up and brutally beat woman in Alot
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CM honours Mhow Cantt Board and Mhowgaon Council

Madhya Pradesh: CM honours Mhow Cantt Board and Mhowgaon Council

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl kidnapped, forced to drink insecticide, dies in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl kidnapped, forced to drink insecticide, dies in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS again ranks top in Dow Jones sustainability ranking in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: LANXESS again ranks top in Dow Jones sustainability ranking in Nagda

Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest against declaration of Sammed Shikhar Tirtha as tourist place in...

Madhya Pradesh: Jains protest against declaration of Sammed Shikhar Tirtha as tourist place in...

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons accused of raping a minor girl arrested in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Two persons accused of raping a minor girl arrested in Dhar