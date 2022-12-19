Madhya Pradesh: Police parades 8 accused who tied up and brutally beat woman in Alot

One of the accused is the victim's husband | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police took out a foot procession on Monday, of the eight accused of a case in which a 30 year old woman was tied up to a tree and brutally beaten. One of the accused in the matter is the victim’s husband.

The matter was reported from Taragarh village under Alot police station limit on Sunday morning, in which, a 30-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her husband and seven others after she returned to her in-law's place. The accused husband and others even tied her to a tree with a rope and attacked her with an axe.

Meanwhile, local police rushed to the spot and rescued the woman after some locals alerted the police. Police freed the woman and admitted her to the civil hospital in Alot, from where she was referred to Ratlam in serious condition.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that sometime back the woman had left her husband and gone to live with her lover. When she returned home on Sunday, her in-laws and husband thrashed her and threw her out of the house. The woman alleges that her husband tied her to a tree and assaulted her. During this, the people of the village kept watching the entire incident like mute spectators.



On the complaint of the woman, the police had registered an FIR against eight persons including Vishnu, son of Mangu, his brother Mukesh, Dinesh, Mohan, son of Ganpath, Jagdish, son of Lallu, Narayan, son of Ratanlal, Thanu Lal, son of Chandra, Kamal, son of Uday Singh under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 342 (wrongfully confines), 294 (obscene act in any public place), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the woman was living with another person.