Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan | FP Photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand staged a protest at local police post against alleged harassment met by farmer Hiralal Patidar, a resident of Kachariya Chandrawat village, from the officers of a private finance company. Patidar had taken a loan of Rs 11.75 lakh from Vistaar Finance Company Limited in 2019.

He reported that despite repaying more than Rs 10 lakh, the company demanded an additional Rs 12 lakh, employing intimidation tactics. He recounted how company officers, including Vivek Dantre and Gaurav Kalyani, forcibly entered his house on February 17, pressuring him for repayment and even subjecting his family to verbal abuse and threats.

Seeking justice, Patidar lodged a complaint at the police post on February 27, prompting the summoning of the finance company officers. However, when Jokchand and the villagers arrived at the police post on February 28, the company representatives refused to attend.

Rejecting the allegations, company collection officer Gaurav Kalyane asserted that they hadn't resorted to threats or misconduct. He claimed that Patidar had agreed to a repayment schedule, which he failed to adhere to. The conflicting narratives have deepened the rift between the farmers and the finance company, with Jokchand demanding action against the alleged exploitation of farmers.