 Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan

Patidar had taken a loan of Rs 11.75 lakh from Vistaar Finance Company Limited in 2019.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan | FP Photo

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): Farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand staged a protest at local police post against alleged harassment met by farmer Hiralal Patidar, a resident of Kachariya Chandrawat village, from the officers of a private finance company. Patidar had taken a loan of Rs 11.75 lakh from Vistaar Finance Company Limited in 2019.

He reported that despite repaying more than Rs 10 lakh, the company demanded an additional Rs 12 lakh, employing intimidation tactics. He recounted how company officers, including Vivek Dantre and Gaurav Kalyani, forcibly entered his house on February 17, pressuring him for repayment and even subjecting his family to verbal abuse and threats.

Read Also
MP: 'These Schemes Will Bring Ease In Lives Of People...' Says PM Modi After Unveiling Projects...
article-image

Seeking justice, Patidar lodged a complaint at the police post on February 27, prompting the summoning of the finance company officers. However, when Jokchand and the villagers arrived at the police post on February 28, the company representatives refused to attend.

Rejecting the allegations, company collection officer Gaurav Kalyane asserted that they hadn't resorted to threats or misconduct. He claimed that Patidar had agreed to a repayment schedule, which he failed to adhere to. The conflicting narratives have deepened the rift between the farmers and the finance company, with Jokchand demanding action against the alleged exploitation of farmers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scam Alert: Fraudster Poses As Bank Manager, Dupes Constable Of ₹ 4.93L In Ratlam

Scam Alert: Fraudster Poses As Bank Manager, Dupes Constable Of ₹ 4.93L In Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan

Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts Over Farmer's Harassment By Finance Company In Pipalrawan

Indore Wind Pattern Changes: Day Turns Hot With Mercury Crossing 33 Degrees Celsius Mark

Indore Wind Pattern Changes: Day Turns Hot With Mercury Crossing 33 Degrees Celsius Mark

Madhya Pradesh: Constable Dies In Car Accident Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Constable Dies In Car Accident Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Final Survey Of Neemuch-Kota Rail Route Approved

Madhya Pradesh: Final Survey Of Neemuch-Kota Rail Route Approved