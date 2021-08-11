Madhya Pradesh: Protect historical monuments, act against encroachers: Collector

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heritage walk was organized on Wednesday for development and protection of Mughal-era historical places in Burhanpur along with Asirgarh Fort and Kundi Bhandara. The walk was organized on the direction of collector and district magistrate and collector Praveen Singh.

Collector Singh visited Daulat Khan Lodhi's Tomb, Kala Taj Mahal, Chudiwalo's Masjid, Begum Shah Shuja's Tomb, Farooqui Tomb, Mumtaz Mahal, Ahukhana, Raja Jai ??Singh's Chhatri and Raja Ravratan Mahal.

District panchayat chief executive officer Rohit Sisonia, additional collector Shailendra Singh Solanki, sub-divisional officer (revenue) KR Badole, municipal corporation commissioner SK Singh, public works department executive engineer Komal Uike and other officials were also present. Historian Kamaruddin Falak provided information about respective monuments during his visit to various monuments.

Keeping in view beautification, protection and necessary facilities of monuments, collector Praveen Singh ordered that a board be put up at the tomb of Daulat Khan Lodhi informing tourists about the monument. He ordered that proposals for construction of a road for easy access to Black Taj Mahal (Shah Nawaz Khan's tomb), arrangement of small gates and arrangement of water, lighting at the tomb of Begum Shah Shuja, closure of road near Farooqui's tomb, easy access road to grave of Mumtaz Mahal, road near Ahukhana, repair of broken boundary wall near Zainabad's Sarai and Masjid, installation of street lights from ITI Colony to Rokadia Hanuman Mandir be prepared at the earliest.

After visiting various historical monuments under Heritage Walk, collector Singh directed to take action for providing beautification, tourism development and protection in respect of the respective monuments.

While providing protection to Zainabad Sarai and Masjid, he directed to identify the encroachers and take necessary action and prepare a systematic proposal to facilitate the access of tourists to such monuments where the access road is not easy and directed to send them to the government for approval.

Historian Kamruddin Falak gave detailed information about each monument. DATCC members Mohd Naushad and Yakubbhai Boringwala were present on this occasion.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:11 PM IST