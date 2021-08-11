Madhya Pradesh: Plantation drive under Ankur campaign

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): The scientists of the Pollution Control Board, along with members of the municipal council and women members, planted saplings with in the trenching ground, filter plant and other places of the village.

During this drive, neem and other species of saplings were planted at many places under the Ankur Abhiyan. The council has a target of planting hundreds of saplings at different places in next few days. Under this, more than 250 neem saplings were planted near the filter plant, said chief municipal officer Asha Bhandari.

During this, many women and municipal council members, including former council president, Asha Saraf, besides Sarika Modi, Maya Parmar, Sarika Patel, Santosh Joshi, Ranjana Yadav, Neha Sharma, Jyoti Bule, Mithi Mathur, Pama Chauhan, Neha Baheti, Sonu Goyal and Sakshi Upadhyay were present.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:03 PM IST