Madhya Pradesh: Proposals for Gold Complex, district Jail re-densification soon

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The housing board will submit proposals for the proposed Gold Complex and District Jail re-densification within a week.

During a meet held on Sunday the officials and the peopleís representative chalked out the strategy to develop over 300-bed modern hospital on the District Hospital premises and a thousand seat capacity auditorium and sports complex with the financial input from the Gold complex and commercial complex on shifting of District Jail.

An official said that proposals will be submitted within a week.

Government boys higher secondary school may be shifted to make way for a multilevel parking and shopping complex for medium and small shopkeepers.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, district collector Kumar Purushottam, Indore circle housing board deputy commissioner and state nodal officer for Jail, Yashwant Dohare, Ujjain circle MPHB deputy commission Prabhuddha Parate, executive engineer Nirmal Gupta, Ratlam Municipal Corporation commission Somnath Jharia, SDM Abhishek Gehlot among others were present.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:34 AM IST