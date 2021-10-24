Madhya Pradesh: Calf gets artificial limb, limps no more, more livestock to get it to walk free, say vets at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One of the limbs of a calf had to be amputated as it developed a tumour in the leg. It was not able to walk. Nor was it taking food properly.

Seeing the calf writhing in pain, the vets of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University decided to provide an artificial limb to the calf.

They contacted a man Rajesh Ahirwar who makes artificial limbs for humans. He then made an artificial limb for the calf, too.

After the artificial limb was fixed, the calf began to walk. All its pains came to an end.

This happened in 2016-17. This gave a new idea to the vets of the university. They decided to make prosthetic limbs for animals.

A budget of Rs 2.17 crore has also been sanctioned for the university.

Dr Shobha Jaware, who is posted at the university, said that four artificial limbs were being made by Rajesh Ahirwar, as of now.

“The four limbs would be fixed to four different cows, very soon. A budget has also been sanctioned. As per plan, a centre will be developed in the university campus for prosthetic limbs. This will be perhaps the first centre of the country,” Dr Jaware told Free Press.

She added that a rehabilitation centre would also be developed in the centre.

(With input from Shiv Choubey)

