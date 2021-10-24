e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:48 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bhavana Shrivastava from Jabalpur appointed as coach of Women’s Team-C for Challenger Trophy

Bhavana is level-1 coach of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. She has been working as coach with Sehwag Cricket Academy in Haryana
Staff Reporter
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Veteran cricketer from Jabalpur and former player of Madhya Pradesh’s women team, Bhavana Shrivastava has been appointed as coach of Team-C for Women’s Under-19 One Day Challenger Trophy-21 beginning at Jabalpur from October 19.

Bhavana is level-1 coach of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. She has been working as coach with Sehwag Cricket Academy in Haryana.

She was coach of Central Zone’s Women Under-19 team that lifted the winner trophy in 2015.

She is presently working as coach of Madhya Pradesh Women’s under-19 team that recently won runner up trophy in one-day.

According to an official of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, Madhya Pradesh’s under-15 and under-19 women’s teams have won several titles under Bhavana’s guidance.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 12:48 PM IST
