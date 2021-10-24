Madhya Pradesh: Governor visits Central Jail, PTC, impressed by show put up by women constables

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State governor Mangu Bhai Patel on his second day in the city on Saturday attended programmes at Police Training College and at Central Jail.

In his visit to Central Jail, the governor met the inmates and also learned about the facilities and routine activities in the jail.

Patel in his address said that he has noticed that the inmates in the jail are provided with all the required facilities. The inmates are also provided with e-mulakat service, telephone services and medical services. The jail management is also providing skill development training.

“Keeping humanity in sight, this jail premises has all the facilities which are required for inmates,” said Governor Patel while addressing the inmates.

He said that whatever the inmates are taught in the jail will help them make their life more useful when they get out.

In the Police Training College programme, he appreciated the students there. He also got emotional seeing the rigorous practice of the new women constables. The constables performed several stunts and other skills to the governor as a part of the programme. They demonstrated the skill of handling different weapons, fighting without arms and other such things.

Governor Patel was impressed with the talent the women constables exhibited.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:33 AM IST