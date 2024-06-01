Madhya Pradesh: Property Dealer In Indore Duped Of Rs 19 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment In Cryptocurrency

Representative Photo | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer was duped of Rs 19 lakh by a conman on the pretext of earning profit by investing in the cryptocurrency on Friday. However, the cyber help desk of zone-1 police managed to revert Rs 3 to his bank account and the transaction of the remaining amount was frozen by the police soon after receiving the complaint.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that Pushpak Mahajan, a resident of Shri Krishna Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had investigated Rs 3 lakh in the cryptocurrency through a mobile app. After that he received a call from a person, who informed that he could earn more profit by investing Rs 5 lakh more. Then, Mahajan transferred Rs 5 lakh and he again transferred Rs 11 lakh in the bank account given by the accused. He had transferred a total of Rs 19 lakh.

He again received a call from the accused, who informed him that if he paid Rs 10 lakh more, he could avoid paying income tax. This raised a doubt in his mind and he lodged a complaint with the police. The police immediately started an investigation and managed to return Rs 3 lakh to his bank account and Rs 16 lakh were frozen in the account of the accused within a few hours. The police said that the remaining amount would also be returned to the complainantís bank account soon.

Sharma said that the helpline number was recently issued by the zone -1 police for the convenience of the people.