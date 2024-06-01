 Madhya Pradesh: Property Dealer In Indore Duped Of Rs 19 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment In Cryptocurrency
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Property Dealer In Indore Duped Of Rs 19 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment In Cryptocurrency

Madhya Pradesh: Property Dealer In Indore Duped Of Rs 19 Lakh On Pretext Of Investment In Cryptocurrency

Police return Rs 3 lakh in his bank account and manage to freeze transaction of remaining Rs 16 lakh. Money would be returned to his bank account soon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer was duped of Rs 19 lakh by a conman on the pretext of earning profit by investing in the cryptocurrency on Friday. However, the cyber help desk of zone-1 police managed to revert Rs 3 to his bank account and the transaction of the remaining amount was frozen by the police soon after receiving the complaint.

Additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Sharma said that Pushpak Mahajan, a resident of Shri Krishna Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he had investigated Rs 3 lakh in the cryptocurrency through a mobile app. After that he received a call from a person, who informed that he could earn more profit by investing Rs 5 lakh more. Then, Mahajan transferred Rs 5 lakh and he again transferred Rs 11 lakh in the bank account given by the accused. He had transferred a total of Rs 19 lakh.

Read Also
MP Shocker: Jilted Lover Tries To Abduct 22-Year-Old Woman From Home, Thrashes Her Family With Sword...
article-image

He again received a call from the accused, who informed him that if he paid Rs 10 lakh more, he could avoid paying income tax. This raised a doubt in his mind and he lodged a complaint with the police. The police immediately started an investigation and managed to return Rs 3 lakh to his bank account and Rs 16 lakh were frozen in the account of the accused within a few hours. The police said that the remaining amount would also be returned to the complainantís bank account soon.

Sharma said that the helpline number was recently issued by the zone -1 police for the convenience of the people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MBA Paper Leak Case: DAVV Seeks CCTV Footage, Other Details From Colleges

MBA Paper Leak Case: DAVV Seeks CCTV Footage, Other Details From Colleges

Madhya Pradesh: Now, CUET PG Counselling Registration Date Extended, Window To Remain Open Till June...

Madhya Pradesh: Now, CUET PG Counselling Registration Date Extended, Window To Remain Open Till June...

DRIVING BEYOND LIMITS: Indore's Devkanya Pandey Breaks Barriers As Differently Abled Female...

DRIVING BEYOND LIMITS: Indore's Devkanya Pandey Breaks Barriers As Differently Abled Female...

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Arrests Sarpanch's Husband For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 95,000 In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Arrests Sarpanch's Husband For Accepting Bribe Of Rs 95,000 In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Life, personality and work of Devi Ahilyabai be included in curriculum, says CM...

Madhya Pradesh: Life, personality and work of Devi Ahilyabai be included in curriculum, says CM...