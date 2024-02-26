Madhya Pradesh: Projects Worth ₹ 4.79 Cr Set To Rejuvenate Mandleshwar |

Mandaleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandleshwar Municipal Council has announced an ambitious development plan amounting to over Rs 4.79 crore aimed at rejuvenating its infrastructure and amenities. Municipal Council president Vishwadeep Moyde said that under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, the state government has allocated Rs 13.19 lakh for the construction of a children's park behind the council office.

This park would feature amenities such as boundary walls, pavers, street lights, tree plantations, decorative lighting, green spaces, swings, benches, and gym equipment. Moreover, to address the crucial water issue, funds have been allocated to dig an open channel in the middle of the Narmada River.

This channel will facilitate the transfer of water to motor pumps during low water pressure (in summer), aimed at uninterrupted water supply to its residents. The government has allocated Rs 2.66 crore for the installation of two motor pumps and a project given to Gujarat-based company JNB Construction. Under the fourth phase of the Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure initiative, construction of CC roads across various wards costing Rs 50 lakh will be undertaken.

The town will soon have an indoor stadium built at Rs 82 lakh near the local school grounds to promote sports activities. Furthermore, Rs 23 lakh has been earmarked for the construction of the municipal council building. A new ghat (Brahmin Ghat) will also be constructed on the banks of the Narmada for Rs 45 lakh. All these projects will begin soon with performing the bhoomi pujan ceremony.