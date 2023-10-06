 Madhya Pradesh: Projects Worth ₹1.56-cr Initiated In Dewas
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant step towards the continued development of Dewas, a series of infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.56 crore were initiated on Wednesday.

Bhoomi pujan and inauguration of these projects were carried out by Vikram Singh Puar, representing the MLA and marked another milestone in the city's progress.

Under the visionary leadership of MLA Gayatri Raje Puar and with corporation funds, these development works spanned various wards across Dewas. The projects included the construction of roads, installation of chain link and paving blocks in multiple locations, enhancing the city's connectivity and infrastructure.

Notably, the inauguration of Sanjeevani Clinics, aimed at providing essential medical services to residents, was a significant highlight. The clinics, built for Rs 25 lakh each, were opened in Ravidas Nagar, Nausrabad and other areas, furthering healthcare accessibility.

Mayor Geeta Aggarwal, along with MLA representatives and other dignitaries, also participated in the Bhoomi pujan ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, MLA representative Puar emphasised the MLA's dedication to providing top-notch facilities and infrastructure for its citizens. He also announced the approval of an overpass on the main road connecting Kalamata Road to enhance citizens' mobility.

Bhoomi pujan performed for Maa Chamunda Garden In Sanwer

FP Photo

Cabinet minister Tulsi Ram Silawat along with municipal council president Sandeep Changediya performed a bhoomi pujan of Maa Chamunda Garden and flagged off Maa Narmada Kalash Yatra from Madhavrao Scindia Garden here on Thursday.

The garden on the premises of Maa Chamunda Mandir will be built with Rs 2.5 crore by the municipal council.

Thousands of women participated in the yatra by carrying Kalash on their heads. The yatra was welcomed at various places in the town as it reached Maa Chamunda Mandir.

Silawat congratulated partymen for the Kalash Yatra. MLA representative Dilip Choudhary, MP representative Pawan Dabi, BJP leader Kulwant Singh Gandhi and others along with BJP workers participated in the yatra.

