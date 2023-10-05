 Madhya Pradesh: Construction Projects Worth ₹11L Commence In Sanawad
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan for the construction projects worth Rs 11 lakh was performed on Wednesday in Sanawad.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal president Sunita Inder Birla reaffirmed the council’s commitment to the city's overall infrastructure development.

The event marked the commencement of road and drain construction projects with a budget of approximately Rs 11 lakh in Ward 17.

Ward corporator Durga Sunil Mali and other public representatives participated actively in the initiative. Ward 17 saw the inauguration of a cement concrete road in Bhairav Colony and another one in Chudi Mohalla. Additionally, a drain construction project worth Rs 3.6 lakh was also inaugurated.

The president emphasised that development initiatives are prioritised in every ward, ensuring the city's continuous progress. She assured the residents that Sanawad’s development journey is ongoing and the municipality remains dedicated to its enhancement.

Corporator Mali stressed the importance of maintaining construction quality and announced the formation of a committee comprising ward residents to monitor the ongoing projects closely.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent figures, including the leader of opposition Gajendra Upadhyay, district member Jitu Solanki, Dinesh Sharma and a significant number of residents, all united in their commitment to the city's development.

