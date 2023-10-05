Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Flags Off Shahdol-Nagpur Express Train

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the Shahdol-Nagpur Express train in Shahdol district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Chouhan said that it would provide convenience to the citizens in their transportation. Along with this, the development of this area would also gain momentum.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the beginning of the train from the district.

"This tribal dominated district of the state will be directly connected to Nagpur through this rail. We will get a big benefit from this in development, the production of crops especially the trade of grains will get a boost. Shahdol-Anuppur-Umaria will get the benefit of the new railway. The people of the area deserve congratulations for this achievement. The dream of "Rail Chali Re Rail Chali - Shahdol Se Nagpur Rail Chali" is coming true today," CM said.

Chouhan said that an ultramodern airport would soon be constructed in Shahdol. Without an airport, it was difficult to get investment, establishment of the airport would pave the way for setting up of big factories in the area.

"We will leave no stone unturned in the development and welfare of the people. I am the voice of development of Shahdol - I am Shivraj," CM Chouhan said.

The state government is grateful to PM Modi and Railway Minister Vaishnav, under their leadership many important railway projects are being operated in the state.

In the budget for the year 2023-24, the state has received Rs 13,607 crore for the development of railways. As many as 80 world class railway stations will be constructed in the state, stalls of one district - one product will be set up at 47 railway stations, he added.

Chouhan also said, "The state government has been working with commitment and activeness in the development of the region. Shahdol was made a division, arrangements for medical college, engineering college, university, ITI were made here.

Development of the state is the mission of my life, in accordance with this spirit, continuous development activities in the state are being dedicated to the people.

We will leave no stone unturned in the development of Shahdol." Officials of urban bodies and panchayats and public representatives were also present on the occasion at Shahdol railway station.

