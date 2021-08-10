Madhya Pradesh: Project ‘Siddhi’ for teenage girls launched in Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate National Handloom Day, project ‘Siddhi’ for teenage girls was inaugurated at the Kasrawad Art Cluster, in Khargone district, recently. The project was launched under the aegis of the Shivalik Jan Kalyan Samiti, India ITME Society and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (MSME-DI), Indore.

It was inaugurated by Kasrawad sub-divisional magistrate Sangh Priya. Under this project, free sanitary kits were distributed to the girls and aspects related to personal hygiene were highlighted by renowned gynaecologist Dr Prajakta Jirati.

MSME-DI assistant director Rajesh Agrawal called for Udyam registration and MSME assistant director Gaurav Goyal motivated the girls to join the cleanliness and hygiene campaign.

SS Mandloi from the GMDIC, Khargone, congratulated the girls on being a part of Project ‘Siddhi’ and urged the girls to spread the word on hygiene. The sanitary pads for the sanitary kits were contributed by Prachi Agarwal and Sandhya Gupta from Indore, which was a commendable step. The process of pad disposal was explained to the girls by Neetu Mehrunkar, secretary, Khadi Village Industries Society.

SDM Sangh Priya, Khargone district, congratulated Seema Mishra, secretary of the Shivalik Jankalyan Samiti and founder of the Kasrawad Art Cluster on the cluster and project accomplishment and the ITME Society, Mumbai, on taking this initiative in Kasrawad.

The grand launch of ‘Siddhi’ was concluded by honouring master weavers Hirdaram Chauhan, Gajendra Kewat and Sanjay Kewat on National Handloom Day.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 10:52 PM IST