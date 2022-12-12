Madhya Pradesh: Procession to mark start of 5-day ‘Sant Sammelan’ in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day Sant Sammelan, Ramkatha and Rasleela is going to be organised by the Char Dham Temple Trust Committee from Tuesday under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Shanti Swaroopanand Giri Maharaj. Several prominent seers of the country started arriving here on Monday to participate in the event.

MLA and programme coordinator Paras Chandra Jain said that the Sant Sammelan was being organised from December 13 to December 17. Ramkatha and Raas Leela will be organised in a grand manner in this Sant Sammelan. In the meeting held on Sunday regarding the event, the saints said that Ardh Kumbh should be organised every six years by which the entire preparations for Simhastha Fir would start six years in advance.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh is likely to participate in this event on December 14. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and MP Governor Mangu Bhai Patel along with many other special guests have been invited as representatives of Sant Samaj. Peshwai or Shobha Yatra (procession) will also be taken out for the saints coming for Sant Sammelan which is going to be organised on the death anniversary of Swami Akhandanand. The procession will start from Samajik Nyay Parishar, Agar Road at 9 am on Tuesday and will reach Char Dham Temple.