Madhya Pradesh: Private schools to now charge fees as per Supreme Court, High Court orders

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools in the state will be able to charge fees according to the orders of the Supreme Court and the high court. In the light of the latest orders of the Supreme Court and prior orders from the high court, the state government has directed private schools to make the fee charged available for the public.

Under this, every private school in the state will compulsorily upload the school-wise and item-wise details of the fees collected till September 3, 2021, on the public portal.

If there is a complaint raised showing discrepancies in the uploaded details, parents will be able to file an objection with the district education committee (DEC).

The district committee will resolve the objection in four weeks. Private schools will also be able to inform the directorate of public instructions regarding discrepancies in the uploaded information.

Parents’ association Jagrut Palak Sangh from Indore—represented by advocate Chanchal Gupta—had challenged the arbitrary fee collection of private schools in the high court. Commissioner, public instructions, Anubha Srivastava, taking action according to the orders of the Supreme Court, issued instructions to all the district collectors of the state. Along with this, a format has also been sent to collect information regarding the formation and fees of the district committees.

The Supreme Court ordered schools to name the different heads under which they were charging the fees.

“We direct the director, school education, State of Madhya Pradesh, to compile the details from the respective district committees about compliances made by the schools concerned within the district concerned and display that information on the official website of the education department of the state of Madhya Pradesh within two weeks from today,” said the order from the SC. It added that this information would have to be taken from the schools by the district education committee, after which the school education department, MP government, will upload the information on its website in two weeks.

Currently, the district collector will pass on these instructions to the district education officers. Further, he will be responsible for collecting this information and providing the same to the state’s school education department. The instructions will be sent to schools along with the format seeking necessary information. Parents will be able to access this information after it is uploaded on the official portal of the MP education department.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:46 AM IST