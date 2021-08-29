Madhya Pradesh: Indore police's banana order withdrawn due to lack of funds

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An order to provide bananas with the aim of giving a nutritious diet to 1,500-odd policemen of west Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been withdrawn as there was no fund allocation for this initiative, an official said on Sunday.

The order to provide two bananas each in the morning and evening during the head count of personnel at units was issued by Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain on August 25.

Nonetheless, there is no provision in the government budget to buy plantains, though it can be provided to the force at a personal level, Jain said on Sunday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 09:57 PM IST