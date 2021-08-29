e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Indore police's banana order withdrawn due to lack of funds

The order to provide two bananas each in the morning and evening during the head count of personnel at units was issued by Superintendent of Police (West) Mahesh Chandra Jain on August 25.
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An order to provide bananas with the aim of giving a nutritious diet to 1,500-odd policemen of west Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been withdrawn as there was no fund allocation for this initiative, an official said on Sunday.

Nonetheless, there is no provision in the government budget to buy plantains, though it can be provided to the force at a personal level, Jain said on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh: Minor boy receives COVID-19 shot, falls sick; probe ordered

