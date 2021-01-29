Madhya Pradesh: Private firm to run modern pathology lab at District Hospital in Ratlam

Ratlam: A modern pathology laboratory with the latest equipment will come up at the District Hospital here which will be run and maintained by a private agency.

State government will pay the charges for the test while equipment will be done by the private agency.

Consequently, all investigations like biopsy, lever, kidney, hormones, vitamin B12, vitamin D, thyroid, thalassemia will now be available at district hospital itself.

Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap has asked Civil Surgeon of the District Hospital Dr Anand Chandelkar to commence the work of sanctioned lab.